Former US President Barack Obama has released his year-ender lists. Can we all officially agree that year-ender lists are cool, now? Ok. So, every December Obama releases the list of books, TV shows, movies and songs that he liked in the year gone by. Of course, social media users lap up on the content he recommends. Last year, India's Prateek Kuhad made it to the list. So far, Barack has released the list of books, TV shows and movies that he has liked in 2020. What Barack Obama Wrote About Manmohan Singh, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in New Book 'A Promised Land'.

While sharing the list, Barack explained, "Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format." Barack Obama, Bill Clinton & George Bush to Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Dose on Camera to Promote Vaccine's Safety.

Firstly, let us talk about the fact that Barack, the epitome of grace and poise, liked The Boys - the show which is uber-popular for violence, gore, crass language. Well in that case we have something in common with Mr Obama. Check out our review of The Boys season 2 here. Also, Mr Obama liked The Good Place, The Queen's Gambit, Bette Call Saul, Mrs America, City So Real.

Check Out Barack Obama's List Here:

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

Among the movies that Obama enjoyed are popular titles like Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He also added recommendations like Bacurao, Boys State, Lovers Rock, Beanpole. And Disney's Soul also made it to his list.

