Veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag shares some interesting incidents with the great Sachin Tendulkar on the Saturday special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. He will be the special guest along with Mohammad Kaif. It's difficult to talk about cricket and not mention the great Sachin Tendulkar. Talking about how the master blaster, Virender Sehwag shared an incident where he predicted the outcome of a ball before it was bowled: "Sachin Tendulkar was bowled out.

He said I saw the (ball) in the outswing and then it came inside. So, it was not my fault, the balls were exchanged. That was not even an excuse, it was a genuine reason." Virender Sehwag further stated how Sachin Tendulkar's predictions were truly eye opening: "I said only a God can see that, Tendulkar is God himself. More so, because this never happened in our lives."

Virender Sehwag also spoke about the time Sachin Tendulkar advised him to watch how a ball is pitched to predict the outcome: "Sachin Tendulkar used to tell me, "Lala the next ball is going to come straight at you be prepared", and the next ball used to actually come straight at me." The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

