Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is all set to release this week on Amazon Prime Video. A series based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, The Terminal List is a thriller show developed by David DiGilio, and features directors like Antoine Fuqua and Ellen Kuras. The series also features a huge cast with a thrilling plot that you will definitely want to check out. OTT Releases of the Week: Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 on Netflix, Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video, Shraddha Srinath’s Dear Vikram on Voot Select and More.

With Jack Carr's novels being adapted here, we are in for a really intense ride as his series of books definitely delivers on the thrills. With Chris Pratt also taking on a more serious role here, we can expect a great performance from him that will see him out of his comfort zone. So, before you check out the series this week, here's all you need to know about The Terminal List.

Cast of The Terminal List

The Terminal List stars Chris Pratt as James Reece. He will be joined by Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards), Constance Wu (Katie Buraneck), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Lorraine Hartley), Riley Keough (Lauren Reece), Patrick Shcwarzenegger (Donny Mitchell) and Jai Courtney (Steven Horn).

Plot of The Terminal List

After a failed covert operation, Navy SEALs officer James Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event. Realising that there is a conspiracy at play, James figures out that there are people out there looking to kill not only him, but everyone he loves as well.

Watch The Trailer For The Terminal List

Release Date For The Terminal List

The Termina List's first episode premieres on July 1, 2022 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You will need a valid subscription to watch the show. The Terminal List: First Look Pictures from Chris Pratt’s Thriller Series Will Leave You Intrigued!

Review For The Terminal List

Reviews for The Terminal List aren't out yet. When they are, the article will be updated.

