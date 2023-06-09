The first trailer for The Witcher Season Three premiered during Summer Games Fest and it focused on Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) fighting side-by-side with each other facing a new threat. Focusing heavily on Geralt's promise to protect Ciri, it sees him meet up with old friends Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Jaskier (Joey Batey) as well. The first volume of season three releases on June 29 and will be followed by volume two on July 27. This is also set to be Henry Cavill's final season on the show as he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four. The Witcher Renewed for Season 4; Liam Hemsworth Replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix Show!

Watch the Trailer for The Witcher Season 3:

