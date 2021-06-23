June is celebrated as Pride Month across the globe and what a better surprise the makers of Loki would have gifted to the LGBTQIA+ community by finally confirming that the lead star Tom Hiddleston aka God of Mischief is queer. Yes, you read that correct. Earlier, the star had confirmed that his character Loki in the Disney+ series is gender-fluid and how. However, after the third episode of the series which released today (June 23), we finally get to see Tom's Loki uttering he is bisexual (a bit of both). Loki Episode 3 Song Dark Moon: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played During End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Also, when the teaser of the series was out, it had already showcased Loki's sexuality. In the clip, an image of Loki’s file at the Time Variance Authority, where Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius works, lists 'Fluid' next to the sex category. And now, after today's episode, we know he is bi. Well, this news has gotten the Marvel fans excited and they celebrating the pride moment. Fans are loving this development. Check it out. Loki Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Loki and How Did She Bomb the Sacred Timeline? (SPOILER ALERT).

Yusssssss!

loki episode 3 spoilers #loki #LokiWednesdays - - - LOKI & SYLVIE ARE CANON BISEXUAL IN THE MCU OH MY GOD “MUST HAVE BEEN WOULD-BE PRINCESSES… OR PERHAPS ANOTHER PRINCE." “A BIT OF BOTH. I SUSPECT THE SAME AS YOU.” pic.twitter.com/zAvCWmUklP — ً (@photonsblast) June 23, 2021

Yay!

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

A Bit of Both!

#loki #lokiwednesdays spoiler without context Loki just finished watching ep 3 of the Loki series and he says BISEXUAL RIGHTS! pic.twitter.com/1cYwlkBtzz — where is loki today? (@lokislocation) June 23, 2021

Pride, Pride... All The Way!

Bisexual Icon!

// #Loki spoilers BISEXUAL ICON CONFIRMED WE FUCKING WON (yes i took my flag out) pic.twitter.com/Rtn0waeBh5 — hunter ४ loki spoilers (@shezzacurls) June 23, 2021

Haha!

“must have been princesses or perhaps another prince” “A bit of both” LOKI BISEXUAL CONFIRMED Y’ALL IM LITERALLY CRYING #LOKI pic.twitter.com/4a6KT3uNq0 — loki era (@mischiefseries) June 23, 2021

Earlier, while talking to MTV News, Tom Hiddleston had opened up about Loki officially being fluid in the MCU. "Absolutely, yes. It has been in the story of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Loki is a trickster. Boundaries and identity has always been fluid and I’ve really enjoyed that. I remember even when I was first cast reading about that stuff and I’m really pleased that we have a place to explore it.”

Remember, in the pages of Marvel Comics, it’s well-known that Loki's sexuality is fluid which has now made its way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch new episodes of Loki, every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).