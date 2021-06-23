Marvel is known for choosing some really nice songs for some of their most memorable moments. Like Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant" played when a resurgent Thor attacked Hela's army in Thor: Ragnarok. Or Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter having their long-awaited dance to Kitty Kallen's "It's Been a Long, Long Time" at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Now if you have watched the third episode of Loki, Marvel's ongoing Disney+ series, you would surely be enchanted by the song played during the end-credits sequence. Loki Episode 2 Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Loki and How Did She Bomb the Sacred Timeline?

That song is "Dark Moon", and like with "It's Been a Long, Long Time", it is an golden oldie. There are actually two versions of the song, and the one we hear in the episode is the original one. It was recorded by Bonnie Guitar, a famous American country music artiste in 1957, and was the singer's first major hit, ranking high on the Billboard charts. The song was written by Ned Miller.

Listen to the song below:

The second version of "Dark Moon" was recorded by popular late actress-singer Gale Storm, sometime just after the original track came out. Like with the original, this version was also a major hit. Gale also included this track in an episode of her television series, The Gale Storm Show (1956-60).

Watch the Video below:

In case you want to learn the lyrics of the song, here it is:

Dark moon, a way up high up in the sky Oh, tell me why, oh, tell me why you've lost your splendor Dark moon, what is the cause your light withdraws? Is it because, is it because I've lost my love? Mortals have dreams of love's perfect schemes But they don't realize that love will sometimes bring a Dark moon, a way up high up in the sky Oh, tell me why, oh, tell me why you've lost your splendor Dark moon, what is the cause your light withdraws? Is it because, is it because I've lost my love? Mortals have dreams of love's perfect schemes But they don't realize that love will sometimes bring a Dark moon, a way up high up in the sky Oh, tell me why, oh, tell me why you've lost your splendor Dark moon, what is the cause your light withdraws? Is it because, is it because I've lost my love?

There are other recordings of the song too, including performed by iconic artistes like Patti Page, Elvis Presley and Chris Isaak (for the 1993 film A Perfect World).

Watch Chris Isaak Performing to "Dark Moon":

Interestingly (and ironically), the song is played just (SPOILER) after the moon that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Lady Loki/The Enchantress/Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are stranded on, is about to be destroyed by a collapsing planet. Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Is a Huge Shah Rukh Khan Fan and This Video Proves It All!

Also in case, you are curious about the song played during the opening credit sequence of the episode, it's "Demons" by Hayley Kiyoko.

Loki, streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar, is directed by Kate Herron and also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, and Sasha Lane. New episodes of the series drops every Wednesday at 12.30 pm.

