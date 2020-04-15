TVF’s Panchayat Season One: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Checking Out Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav’s Amazon Prime Show During Lockdown

Panchayat poster (Photo Credits: TVF)

Bored of watching foreign shows like Tiger King and Money Heist? Want to try something desi and exciting? Have you checked out TVF's new show, Panchayat, that is streaming right now on Amazon Prime Video? The first season is already out, and it has been getting some really good reviews. TVF (The Viral Fever... errr... not a name that would found resonance now, so let's stick to TVF) has already become a huge brand among the Indian netizens for their humorous shows on OTT platforms, like Permanent Roommates and Pitchers, and Panchayat is a great addition to their illustrious content. Panchayat Review: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta Spell Magic With Their Performances in the TVF Show With a Refreshing Take on Rural Life.

Speaking more about the show, Panchayat, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead. Kumar is already a TVF veteran, starring in their comedy sketches, and known popularly among fans as Jeetu Bhaiyya. He was also recently seen as Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the show, he plays Abhishek Tripathi, a young graduate who reluctantly takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary in a remote village. Neena Gupta, who played Kumar's mother in SMZS, portrays the elected Pradhan of the village, while Raghubir Yadav plays her husband, who acts as the Pradhan on his wife's behalf.

Panchayat has been slowly winning over the Indian viewers who can't stop praising how fresh the show is. And if you haven't been hooked yet, we list five reasons why you should totally check out Panchayat during this lockdown period.

The Humour is Surprisingly Warm and Funny

TVF has always managed to hit the bulls-eye when it comes to tickling the funny bone. Their humour avoids going rough and doesn't play to the gallery, which is also the case with Panchayat. So instead of forcing LOL moments, writer Chandan Kumar extracts some good laughs out of Abhishek's 'fish-out-of-the-water' situation, as he copes with the quirkiness of his village stint. The dialogues feel natural. And in the process, Panchayat also avoids stereotypes by making the villagers caricatures. I would go on and on, but I would rather let you relish how funny the show is on your own. After all, who knew naming a child after Akshay Kumar's son could create so much fracas? Neena Gupta Shares a Throwback Picture With Panchayat Co-Star Raghubir Yadav and We're Loving the Younger 'Pradhan and Pradhan Pati' Jodi!

Focus on Handful of Characters

Panchayat doesn't confuse us with too many characters. There are a handful of them, thus allowing the show to develop them incredibly well during the course of its eight episodes. There is Abhishek, for whom you do owe some sympathies over his situation, but later gets understandably annoyed with his constant irksome attitude, especially towards Vikas. But even then, the writing doesn't allow him to be a resentful character; instead letting him be someone who is hesitant to adjust with his situation. Brij Bhushan Dubey (Yadav) is another interesting character, who starts off as a conniving, opportunistic character, but turns out far more likeable towards the end. As his wife, Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) is shown intermittently as someone who is content doing her domestic chores but she does have an invisible thumb over her husband. Manju shows the best evolution as a character in the final episode, perhaps the best one in the series. And let's not forget about the standout character of the series - Vikas (Chandan Roy), a simple-hearted clerk in the Panchayat office, who is often made to do menial tasks by Dubey and often be at the receiving end of Abhishek's frustrated rants. The focus on its minimal major cast and developing them into well-rounded ones is Panchayat's biggest victory.

Fresh Storylines and Arcs With Subtle Messaging

The success of good sitcoms like A Good Place, Modern Family and Friends, even Permanent Room-mates, is not about the humour, but also in penning good storylines. With regards to Panchayat, the shows takes its time to gets its footing, but once it does, there is no looking back. There are plenty of likeable storylines that manage to get you hooked. Like, Abhishek's attempt to clear CAT and Dubey's hilarious attempt trying to test. Or that funny episode where Abhishek and Vikas challenge a couple of ruffians from the neighbouring village for a 'nanga naach'. Or Abhishek getting his computer's monitor after a night of drinking, that re-evaluates his dynamics with Dubeyji (and ends with a quirky twist). I couldn't stop smiling when the villagers found objection to Panchayat's family-control slogan that compares having more than two kids with having piles. Or how can you not love Manju Devi's attempts to learn the National anthem and its wonderful payoff in the final episode (with the best infusion of patriotism). The fact that Panchayat adds subtle messaging from self-realisation, rural development and women empowerment without overshadowing the storylines makes it all the more better.

Wonderful Performances

It goes without saying that the performances of the cast is great as always. While Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav are expectantly dependable, Jitendra Kumar is right in his comfort zone. But the real 'aces in the sleeve' are Chandan Roy as Vikas, and Faisal Malik as the oafish, sycophantic deputy pradhan, Prahlad Pandey, both providing the funniest moments in the series. Even the actors playing the smaller roles are well-cast.

A Promising Cliffhanger

Little spoilers here. The first season ends with Abhishek accepting his situation, but still not finding a reason to love the village. And it's that moment where he meets a character, whose name we have only heard and who also has a Manoj Tiwari song after her name. While the first season avoids giving him a romantic angle, it would be interesting to see how his outlook towards the village will change, now that he found his fascination (or will Panchayat play against the tide). Also, how will the Dubeys look at this new development? Will we meet Vikas' unseen wife? Or Abhishek's family? Can't wait for the season 2 to arrive here!