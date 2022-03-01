Nam Joo-hyuk these days is making many women feel weak in the knees yet again with his ongoing drama Twenty Five Twenty One. He plays a dashing young guy who's family goes bankrupt due to the IMF crisis. How he picks up the pieces of his life to succeed is the story of his character in the show. The man is distractingly handsome and often it gets really difficult to take our eyes off him to focus on the storyline. Since we weren't able to keep our rousing fascination for him in check and wait for the episodes to hit Netflix, we stalked his Instagram. We realised his eyes are just gorgeous! Gong Yoo As Goblin, Nam Joo-hyuk As Water God, Jun Ji-hyun As Mermaid - 5 Fantasy Characters in Popular K-Dramas We Totally Heart!.

Nam Joo-hyuk's eyes fit any situation. Whether he is jealous (Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-ju) or just being narcissistic (The Bride of Habaek) or in love (Start-up), he has a way of melting you by just looking at you. We also realised the actor is aware of how good looking his eyes are! These five pictures prove it...

Look at me in monochrome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur)

Hyun Bin-Son Ye jin, Ji Chang Wook-Park Min Young: Five Kdrama Kisses That Are Just Too Hot To Handle (Watch Videos).

Look at me in hues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur)

The peeping man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur)

Eyes up here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur)

Watching you

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur)

We know Nam Joo-hyuk's height is yet another attractive facet of his personality but those eyes...it has a world of its own and we don't mind getting lost in them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2022 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).