The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on many. It's not just the people who are getting infected with the virus are suffering, but there are a few stuck far away from home with a hope to meet their family soon. One such example is Uttaran fame, Tina Dattaa who had apparently visited Goa to stay fit and perform yoga at the couple Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble Yoga centre. However, her short trip to stay healthy turned into quite a long one wherein the actress almost spent 100 days at the beach. But here's a piece of good news for her fans, as finally, she is back to the bay. Uttaran Fame Tina Dattaa’s ‘Bored in the House’ Picture Is a Ticking Hotness Bomb We Weren’t Prepared For!

In an interview with India Forums, the actress confirmed the news and said that she travelled by road. "Honestly it was scary to travel back home. I was planning to come back from the flight but no aircraft has started. So I had to come by road which was really hectic as it was 12 -13 hours of travelling but we managed to reach Mumbai," she said. Tina Dattaa: ’Mohit and I Have Ironed Out the Differences and Shall Maintain a Professional Environment for the Betterment of the Show'.

Check Out Tina's Post From Goa Below:

Tina also revealed how Aashka had packed meal for her so that she need not stop anywhere in the mid-way for food or tea. "For self precaution, what I did was I never stopped anywhere to have a cup of tea or meal. Aashka had packed everything from Parathas to tea so that I don't have to stop anywhere to buy things," she added.

Well, home is home and we are glad that Dattaa is finally where she belonged. After returning to Mumbai, Ichcha of Indian television also posted a huge message for Aashka about how she learnt a lot of things from her in more than 3 months span she spent doing yoga with her. Stay tuned!

