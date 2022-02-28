Popular couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are coming together for a six-part travel series 'Wanderlust'. It will capture them experiencing the culture of Abu Dhabi. Each episode of the show will see memorable experiences that Rubina and Abhinav undertake in Abu Dhabi. From trying different cuisines to exploring and finding that picture perfect moment. Be it hitting the beach, enjoying the luxuries of life, experimenting with adrenaline pumping activities to many more fun filled moments will be part of the show. Marjaneya Song Out! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Chemistry Looks Cute in This Neha Kakkar Track (Watch Video).

Talking about this unscripted travelogue, Rubina said: "As a couple, we've always loved to explore the world and travel with an open mind. 'Wanderlust' is the best thing that could have happened to us after lockdown - being stuck at home and unable to do anything, we realized that we needed to bring the adrenaline rush back into our lives." Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Celebrate Their Third Marriage Anniversary Via Video Call (View Pics).