The WAVES Bazaar – Bharat Pavilion was formally inaugurated on 20th September 2025 at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) 2025, held alongside the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), in Busan, Republic of Korea. Alia Bhatt-Backed ‘Difficult Daughters’ Selected for Asian Project Market 2025 at Busan International Film Festival.

The Pavilion, set up by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India and Embassy of India , Seoul as part of Waves Bazaar outreach program, is a dedicated space to showcase India’s vibrant media and entertainment sector, foster co-productions, and build international collaborations across film, television, gaming, and emerging creative technologies. The Pavilion will remain open for four days, until 23rd September 2025, facilitating continuous engagements and showcasing opportunities.

Bharat Pavilion at Busan International Film Festival Highlights India’s Entertainment Sector

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of leading international dignitaries and industry leaders including Mr Kang Sungkyu, Director, Busan Film Commission, Ms. Agnieszka Moody, Head of International and Industry Policy, British Film Institute (BFI), and Mr. Ferdinando Gueli, Trade Commissioner, Seoul, Italian Trade Agency.

Celebrated Indian filmmakers such as Mr. Arfi Lamba, Mr. Pradip Kurbah, Ms Tannishtha Chatterjee and others also joined the event, representing the creative energy of contemporary Indian cinema. From the Government of India, the ceremony was graced by Shri Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, along with Shri Nishi Kant Singh, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of India, Seoul, and other senior officials, highlighting the Government’s commitment to positioning India as a global content hub.

WAVES Bazaar Pavilion at BIFF 2025 Promotes Film, TV, Gaming and Tech Partnerships

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries emphasized the growing importance of India in the global content economy and the role of WAVES Bazaar in creating a dynamic bridge between Indian creators and international markets.

The Pavilion will serve as a platform for:

● Showcasing Indian films, stories, and digital content to global buyers.

● Facilitating B2B meetings between Indian and international producers, distributors, and content platforms.

● Exploring partnerships in new-age domains such as animation, VFX, gaming, and immersive storytelling. Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) Unveils Poster for Its 18th Edition (View Pic).

The inauguration marks another milestone in India’s active participation at global film markets, further strengthening India’s creative economy and international collaborations in media and entertainment.

