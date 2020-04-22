World Earth Day 2020: Vivian Dsena, Adaa Khan, Sharad Malhotra, TV Actors Talk About Environment-Friendly Steps One Must Adopt

TV Actors Open Up On Earth Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earth Day falls on April 22 and is an annual event celebrated all over the world, to commemorate and emphasise on the importance of environmental protection. It came into being as a worldwide event on April 22, 1970, but was first pitched in the UNESCO in 1969 by peace activist John McConnell. Earth Day sees the celebration of Earth Week, an entire week of celebrations. And on the eve of the event completing 50 years, TV actors talk about their 'go-to' method that they've adopted to do their part for the preservation of the environment. Earth Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to Mother Earth for the Care and Compassion, Pledges to Work Towards Cleaner, Healthier and Prosperous Planet.

Vivian Dsena

The Coronavirus has incited a lot of change across the world these last couple of months. Entire cities have shut down, trains and airfare have all but nearly stopped, public spaces are shut down, concerts cancelled. This is high time we should change our habits now, if not now then never I guess. Vivian Dsena on COVID-19 Crisis: 'Staying Positive is Very Important During This Time'.

Two environment-friendly things I follow: Save water especially in Mumbai. Water needs to be conserved as lot of energy is required to pump water from rivers or lakes into your homes, take short showers, fix leaking pipes, keep the running tap close while you brush your teeth, recycle water in your home, use water-saving appliances, collect rainwater in a rain barrel to water your lawn. And the second thing is Stop Littering: One of the common sights that we see every day on the streets is seeing people littering on roads. One of the ways to keep the environment and surrounding clean around you is to stop people from littering on roads.

Sharad Malhotra

This 50th year is important and we will always remember this year. Just look around us. Dropping levels of air pollutants are being witnessed across the globe. The air quality index in India has also improved. When we will step out we should take care of our nature more. I have never seen our nature like this. Coronavirus: Ssharad Malhotra, Rajan Shahi, Benaifer Kohli, Vijayendra Kumeria, Television Actors and Producers Reveal Precautions Taken To Fight The COVID-19 Pandemic.

Two things which we should take up: Educate Others -Educate others about the importance of living an environmentally friendly life. The more people share an awareness of the importance of the environment, the more we can do together to conserve it. And Protect Wildlife - Protect places like beaches and forests that are habitats for animals. And do not litter nature.

Adaa Khan

When you look at the crystal blue skies over Mumbai it doesn’t look like a deadly pandemic. I have been looking a lot on all the satellite pictures of the countries as to how we are living in a less populating environment. That is the biggest change I have experienced and we should cherish this change for a long time. It’s an environmental boon. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Adaa Khan Credits Rohit Shetty for Being Able to Pull Out Crazy Stunts in the Reality Show.

Two environment-friendly things I follow: An easy way to reduce your carbon footprint is to buy locally grown products. When you shop locally instead of buying products that were shipped from far away, you are actually supporting local dairies and farms. You can also follow organic farming practices and can grow food in your own backyard. Secondly, Educate others about the importance of living an environmentally friendly life. The more people share an awareness of the importance of the environment, the more we can do together to conserve it.

Aniruddh Dave

With social distancing restrictions in place around the world to fight the spread of coronavirus, the millions of people who were expected to fill parks, stadiums, universities, and plazas around the world on Wednesday to mark the annual day devoted to environmental protection will instead rally online. Mother nature is healing now and we all have to give her time.

Two things which I follow to keep our environment healthy: Write down what is inside of your fridge before you go grocery shopping! Plan meals around the food that needs to be eaten first. Buy less than you think that you need. We tend to overbuy on food so remove on a meal from your meal plan because you'll most likely have an unexpected dinner out or leftovers! And Bring your own cloth bags to all stores like a pet store, hardware stores, grocery stores, etc.

Mrunal Jain

This year 22nd April will be always memorable, whatever damages we have done to our mother nature we are actually paying her back now. The Himalayan mountain range has become visible in India when it's traditionally cloaked in pollution. When the current crisis passes, as it surely will, we must seize the opportunity to take care of our nature value it more.

Two things which I follow: Change your lightbulbs. Switching to a compact fluorescent or LED bulb will lower your energy costs and consumption all while saving you money! Secondly, Save Paper. create and use note pads from once-used paper. leave messages for family members/roommates on a reusable message board. Well, these actors revealed how they would be contributing to saving the planet. How will you?