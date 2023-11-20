In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Ruhi is surprised by a gift from the Poddar family, who propose Rohit's marriage alliance for her. When questioned by Manish about her interest in Rohit, Ruhi reveals her love for someone else (Armaan) and asks for time before disclosing details. Meanwhile, Armaan sends Ruhi a voice note, expressing his plan for a first date after an important case and a proposal on the same day. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 19, 2023 Written Update: Yuvraj Kidnaps Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi Meet Each Other!

Manish confronts Swarna about Ruhi's love revelation, and Swarna expresses fear and compares passionate love with sharp edges. Manish says love is like a kite string that can cut the one holding it. Surekha hopes Ruhi's fate won't be like Aarohi's, and Ruhi, listening to Armaan's voice note, teases him about putting law before love, leading to a romantic banter.

Next, Vidya informs Armaan about Rohit's impending marriage, and Armaan expresses joy. However, Dadi Sa interrupts Vidya before revealing the bride's picture. Meanwhile, in Mussoorie, a dramatic incident unfolds as Yuvraj's actions lead to a tragic accident. Abhira is blamed by the victim's wife, prompting Akshara to confront Yuvraj's family. Akshara is determined to protect Abhira, believing Yuvraj is being hidden by Jagraj.

The episode concludes with a festive atmosphere at the Poddar house. Armaan thinks everyone is together except his parents. He daydreams about Ruhi during Puja, bringing a blush to his face. Episode ends!

