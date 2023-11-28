Samridhii Shukla on Joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘I’m Very Happy and I Think Anybody Would Be’

Actress Samridhii Shukla, thrilled to play Abhira in the long-running show, expresses joy in being part of the perfect production and channel. Reflecting on the show's 15-year milestone, she lauds it as a rare achievement.

TV IANS| Nov 28, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Samridhii Shukla on Joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘I’m Very Happy and I Think Anybody Would Be’
Samridhii Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap. She is on cloud nine to have bagged the part and said that it’s like everything is like all stars are aligned as it is the perfect show and a perfect production house. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira Shares Her Excitement to Be Part of the Hit Show, Says 'It's Like Waiting for Exam Results'.

Talking about being a part of the show, Samridhii said, “I am very happy and I think anybody would be. It's something that dreams are made of, a perfect channel, a perfect production house, a perfect show, everything is like all the stars are aligned and it's the best thing, best opportunity and best ground anyone can ask for.”

The show has been running for 15 years, which is a huge achievement. “It is extremely rare and especially in today's time, most shows don’t, they barely complete 100 episodes. And then we have rare shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that completed more than 4000 episodes, it’s a big thing. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 27, 2023 Written Update: Abhira Gets Yuvraj Arrested, Ruhi Agrees For Engagement!

Speaking about her role, she added, “Abhira is very different from anything that I have done before. It requires a lot of spontaneity, energy and she is vibrant, full of energy and is very impulsive but in a very innocent way. “She'll say anything and then she will realise later. She speaks first and thinks later, she is that sort of person. She is someone who stands for the right always no matter how hard, no matter who is there in front of them, she will never be shy about it. She will stand for what she believes in.”

Samridhii is someone who will stand for the right, much like Abhira. “If I believe in something, I do it. I am a rebel, if necessary. And I am a rebel with a cause and I don't think anything is bad about it. I like standing for what is right,” she ends.

