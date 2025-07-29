Actors Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, who previously worked together in Udaariyaan, were also part of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17. The former lovebirds, who were reportedly not on talking terms, recently reunited for an episode of the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 2. Their on-screen appearance together, along with Samarth Jurel, stirred excitement among fans, as Samarth dated Isha after her breakup with Abhishek. Now, a video of exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya sitting together in a car is going viral online. ‘Laughter Chefs 2’: 'Shaky' Actress Isha Malviya Reunites With Exes Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel on Cooking Show, Abhishek Says ‘No Hatred Between Us’.

Exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya Spotted Together

I Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar stepped out together on Monday (July 28) in Mumbai and were spotted by the paparazzi. In a video shared on a paparazzi handle on Instagram, the duo could be seen sitting inside a car. However, as they noticed the paparazzi clicking their pictures, both actors covered their faces with their hands. For the outing, Abhishek wore a checkered shirt while Isha was seen in a pink kurti.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya Hide Their Faces After Being Spotted Together

Netizens React to Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya’s Video

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's video quickly went across social media platforms, and fans are wondering whether the former lovers are dating again. While many netizens claimed that the duo were working on a project, others just expressed their excitement about their reunion. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "These are doing a project together nothing else." Another user joked, "Yeh to Coldplay moment ho gaya!" referencing the viral kiss cam moment of Astronomer CEO Any Byron and Kristin Cabot at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres concert in Boston.

Fans React to Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s Viral Video

Abhishek Kumar on His Bond With Isha Malviya Post Break-Up

Reacting to his union with Isha Malviya on Laughter Chefs 2, Abhishek Kumar told TOI said, "It was a very good moment, and I was the one who took the initiative to talk to her. Krushna bhai (Krushna Abhishek) took us towards Isha to dance on her popular song. Woh gana kitna viral ho gaya hai. She is doing some great work and I feel everyone is doing a good job in their respective space. Shayad aisa portray ho jata hoga that we hate each other, but there is nothing like that. Nobody hates anyone and we all are somehow connected to each other."

