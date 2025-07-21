Laughter Chef Season 2 has always been known for its mix of laughter and drama, but the upcoming semi-final is expected to deliver one of its most talked-about moments. Actress Isha Malviya made a surprise appearance on the show, reuniting on screen for the first time with her ex-boyfriends Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel after their fiery history in Bigg Boss 17. Isha Malviya and BF Samarth Jurel Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, Have They Parted Ways?

ColorsTV Shares Promo on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Abhishek Kumar on Reuniting With Isha Malviya

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Abhishek opened up about the unexpected reunion, revealing that he was the one who broke the ice. “It was a very good moment, and I was the one who took the initiative to talk to her,” he shared. “Krushna Bhai took us towards Isha to dance on her popular song. Woh gaana kitna viral hogaya hai. She is doing some great work and I feel everyone is doing a good job in their respective space.” ‘Naagin Season 7’: Actress Isha Malviya Roped In for Ekta Kapoor’s Hit Supernatural Show – Reports.

Abhishek Kumar Praises Isha Malviya Grace

Addressing speculation of lingering tensions, Abhishek clarified, “Shayad aisa portray hojaata hoga that we hate each other, but there is nothing like that. Nobody hates anyone, and we all are somehow connected to each other. It is a very small industry and kabhi na kabhi ek dusre se takrana hai, so we took everything very normally.” He also praised Isha for handling the situation gracefully. “Even she handled everything in a good way. I would like to tell the viewers to please watch the semi-finale—it is going to be an amazing episode,” Abhishek added. Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya Can’t Stop Smiling As She Gets Clicked by Paps, Has THIS Reaction to Abhishek Kumar’s New Song (Watch Video)

Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar Share Unexpected Bond After ‘Bigg Boss’

While Samarth Jurel stayed silent and avoided commenting on the reunion, Abhishek further mentioned, “We both were comfortable when she came on the show. There was no awkward moment. We already knew she was going to come, and so did she, as the creative team had informed us. So mentally we were prepared.” Surprisingly, the ex-rivals Abhishek and Samarth seem to have patched things up since their reality TV days. Their friendship is something fans didn’t see coming. Samarth told TOI, “When two people have a clean heart, we automatically bond with the other person.

Abhishek Kumar on Samarth Jurel: ‘We Bonded Naturally, No Extra Effort’

Echoing the sentiment, Abhishek said, “Jab aapko pata hota hai ke ye bhi ussi cheez se guzra hai ek time par, toh thodi bahot caring ek dusre ke liye ban jaati hai. We never put any extra effort; we developed a bond automatically. We both have become so comfortable with each other—you can sense that through our interviews. Like Sudeshji and Krushna Bhai, I feel our bond is also very organic. It has worked for us.” 'Jiya Laage Na' Song: Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan Weave Magic With Their Romance in This Lovely Track (Watch Video)

A Love Triangle Revisited

For those who need a refresher, Abhishek and Isha first met on the sets of the TV serial Udaariyaan, where they fell in love but eventually broke up. Isha later started dating Samarth, but their relationship also ended after Bigg Boss 17.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).