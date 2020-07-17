Zee5 app will soon see a major addition to their ever-expanding show collection. The OTT platform will now start telecasting its rebranded Zindagi Digital shows on the OTT platform's premium subscription. In a promo that Zee5 released, they have teased its viewers about the return of the old Zindagi shows, but also the release of 5 new shows. Pavitra Rishta Once Again: ZEE5 Cuts Special Promo Bringing Back Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav and Ankita Lokhande's Archana On Screen (Watch Video).

This move comes as news considering how after 2016 Uri Attacks, all Pakistani shows were taken off of the viewing list of the Zindagi Channel and how widespread protests resulted in the Indian entertainment industry banning Pakistani actors and singers.

Check Out The Promo Below:

As per certain reports, along with old shows, five new series that will air on Zee5 are Maan Jogi starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas starring Sarah Khan and Bilal Abbas, Churails starring Yasra Rizvi and Sarwat Gillani, Aik Jhooti Love Story starring Kinza Razzak, Madiha Imam and Bilal Abbas and Dhoop Ki Deewar starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir.

Recently, T-Series courted trouble when the music magnate's YouTube channel featured Atif Aslam's "Kinna Sona" song. The channel deleted the video and issued an apology to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the mistake. We wonder what will be said about Pakistani content airing on the ZEE5 app.

