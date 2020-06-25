After T-Series was brutally trolled for uploading Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam's version of the “Kinna Sona” song from Marjaavaan 2019, the music label, that is currently embroiled in controversy over Sonu Nigam's claims of being a music mafia, took down the video and even issued a public statement, apologising for the mistake. The video was pulled down from YouTube on Wednesday and the label issued an apology to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Sonu Nigam Threatens to Expose Bhushan Kumar, Recalls the Time The T-Series Honcho Asked His Help to Save Him From Abu Salem and Mentions a 'Marina Kuwar' Video.

The statement, as published in Indian Express, read, "It has been brought to our notice that the said song has been sung by Atif Aslam and this song was put up on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees from the promotion team. He was unaware of his action and erred while putting up the song. We condemn our mistake and apologise for the same. We assure you that henceforth we will neither release, nor promote the song on any platform of T-Series. Meanwhile, we are removing the said song from our YouTube channel. We also assure you that henceforth we will not be releasing or promoting work by any Pakistani artistes." Divya Khosla Kumar Calls Sonu Nigam 'Thankless' As She Responds to His Accusations Against Husband Bhushan Kumar and T-Series.

Twitter took no time to pull up T-Series for uploading the Pakistani singer's music video. Trends like '#TakeDownAtifAslamSong' aprt from others, started to pick up on Twitter and even MNS took note of this blunder, thus demanding that T-Series take down the video and apologise.

MNS' Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar tweeted and warned T-SERIES to take down the video ASAP.

