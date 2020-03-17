Veteran Marathi Actor Jairam Kulkarni Dies at 88

Jairam Kulkarni (Photo Credits:YouTube)

Veteran Marathi actor, Jairam Kulkarni breathed his last on Tuesday. The actor was known for his amazing roles in many of the blockbuster and off-beat films in the Marathi film industry. He has done crucial roles in noted films like Chal Re Lakshya Mumbai La, Khatyaal Sasu Naathaal Sun, Khara Kadhi Bolu Naye, Ashi Hi Banva Banvi, Thartharat, Rangat Sangat, Zapaatlela, Maza Pati Crorepati to name a few.

He was born on 17 October 1932 and hailed from Barshi district in Solapur. He is one of the first artists to grace the much-popular Marathi play titled as 'Moruchi Maavshi' where he played the main role, during his college days. He also made an impression with his dialect through plays like 'Amaldaar.' During the early days of his career, he worked in Pune's radio station, only to debut in films in the 70s.

His roles as a cop in several movies became popular and a sort of a trademark. He did many roles in Mahesh Kothaare's films later on. Definitely, the industry has lost out on the gem of a person after his demise. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law (Mrunal Dev-Kulkarni). We hope that his family and dear ones find strength to cope with this irreparable loss. Jairam Kulkarni's work in the cinema space will always be cherished.