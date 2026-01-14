The highly anticipated biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, featuring the blockbuster pairing of actor Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, has reportedly seen its production timeline shifted. Originally slated to begin filming in January 2026, the project is now expected to go on floors in late March as the creative team undergoes a rigorous script revision process to better honour the "Father of Indian Cinema." Sunil Grover’s Spot-On Aamir Khan Mimicry Leaves Even the Superstar Confused in Hilarious ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ Promo Video; Actor Says ‘Itna Bhi Natural Mat Kar Bhai’ (Watch).

Aamir Khan and Raju Hirani’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic Delayed?

The decision to delay the shoot stems from a collective agreement between Khan and Hirani to refine the film’s narrative. According to a source quoted by Mid-day, the delay is a calculated effort to ensure the screenplay meets the high standards of the subject matter

“Hirani and Aamir agree that the film must feel emotionally contemporary while staying rooted in history," the insider told the publication. "The rewrite is to fine-tune the balance of humour and sincerity. They want to ensure that the character arc captures Phalke's stature."

A High-Stakes Collaboration

This project marks the third collaboration between Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who previously delivered record-breaking hits with 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014). Given their track record for "perfectionism," the delay is being viewed by industry analysts as a strategic move rather than a setback.

Reports suggest that Khan has been deeply involved in the development process, prioritising this biopic over other rumoured projects, including potential sequels to his past hits. The actor is known for internalising scripts extensively before reaching the set, a process that requires a finalised and polished screenplay.

More About the Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Dadasaheb Phalke, born Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, is credited with making India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913. His life story involves a visionary journey of struggle and innovation that laid the foundation for what is now the world’s largest film industry. ‘The Script Didn’t Have Enough Elements’: Aamir Khan Puts Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic on Hold, Requests Rajkumar Hirani To Rewrite Script.

While the film was briefly rumoured to be "on hold" late last year due to creative differences, the latest updates confirm that the project is very much active. The creative team, which includes veteran writer Abhijat Joshi, is focused on ensuring the biopic is both a fitting tribute and a commercially viable theatrical experience. As per the latest reports, the draft for the film will be finalised in February 2026, and production will begin in late March 2026.

