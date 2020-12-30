The year 2020 has been totally unexpected for people around the globe. The normal lifestyle of people went up for a toss due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the sectors that suffered big time was the entertainment industry. Shooting of films stalled, theatres were closed down and many things happened in the showbiz world. But there was some entertainment left for the audience, courtesy the digital entertainers. These young, witty YouTubers ensured to cheer up everyone amid this pandemic. Danish Sait's 'Virat Ne Drop Ki News Aur Humne Humara Standard' Jibe On Indian Media Reacting To Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy Is So Apt (Watch Video).

From Danish Sait to Saloni Gaur, there are several successful Indian digital entertainers and influencers who have managed to brighten up 2020. These vloggers and content creators entertained the audience and became one of the most loved successful influencers this year. As we are just two days away from the New Year, let’s take a look at some of the successful Indian digital entertainers and influencers of the year. What Went Viral in 2020? From Yashraj Mukhate's Hilarious Spin-Offs to CarryMinati's TikTok vs YouTube Major Drama, Everything That Created a Meme Fest Online This Year.

Danish Sait – He is a stand-up comedian, host and an actor known for his works in Kannada Cinema. During the lockdown period, his videos on quarantine series shot him to fame. Those videos resonated with many to the issues they all were facing during lockdown. Danish Sait has 1.1m followers on Instagram, 268K followers on Twitter and around 192K people have subscribed to his YouTube channel.

Saloni Gaur – Nazma Aapi, that’s her alternate name, a comedian and mimicry artist. The nation’s favourite ‘Aapi’ addresses social issues through her videos. Also, if there’s anyone who can mimic Kangana Ranaut, it’s just her. This successful vlogger, who has 548k followers on Instagram and 266.2k followers on Twitter and 372k subscribers on her YouTube channel, runs her own show titled Uncommon Sense With Saloni on SonyLIV.

Prajakta Koli – You must have known Montu and that’s the fictional character she plays on her YouTube channel. Prajakta who is known as MostlySane and she thoroughly enjoys making a fool of herself, her videos based on daily life situations have grabbed eyeballs. In July, she had released a short film titled Khayali Pulao and later she was also featured in the Netflix series Mismatched.

CarryMinati – Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, is famous for his roast videos. With more than 26 million subscribers on his channel, which has been active since 2014, he is reportedly the most subscribed individual creator on YouTube India. This YouTuber holds a total of 5 YouTube Creator Awards.

Ashish Chanchlani – After CarryMinati, this 27-year-old YouTuber has hit 23 million subscribers on his channel Ashish Chanchlani Vines. His videos such as ‘Office Exam Aur Vaccine’, ‘Sasta Big Boss’ were lauded by netizens.

Yashraj Mukhate – Did you get over the quirky composition ‘Rasode Mei Kaun Tha’? The spoof videos that he created during this lockdown period served as a major entertainment. An Aurangabad native, with 3.12 million subscribers on his channel, one cannot miss out on his funny, catchy tunes that he composes.

These are some of the popular digital entertainers and influencers of the year who have successfully distracted each one of us from the tensions going in and around the world and made us roll on the floor laughing with their hilarious content.

