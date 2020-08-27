Virat Kohli announced today that Anushka Sharma and he are going to be parents in January 2021. That sent a wave of happiness across social media as we have been deprived of good news since this wretched COVID-19 began. People just couldn't stop congratulating the couple, while others took the opportunity to come up with memes that strangely also included Taimur. But nothing can be more appropriate than Danish Sait's video on how the Indian media will react to this news. He is bang on! They will either try to figure out if the kid will be a cricketer or an actress/actor, what the kid will be named, what profession the unborn child may pick everything. French Biriyani Movie Review: Danish Sait Is a Treat to Watch in This Madcap Comic Entertainer

We totally agree with what Danish did here. The way news channels are peddling baseless stories in the garb of news in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, we will not be surprised if they do come up with such ludicruous headline as suggested by Danish.

Virat and Anushka's pregnancy post is getting a lot of love from people. Virat's social media posts with his actress wife often become the most liked ones on Twitter and we have a feeling this one will break all previous records.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).