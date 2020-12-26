What all went viral in 2020? A lot of people gained prominence this year while their audience sat at home and looked for the exact kind of entertainment they offered. The lockdown did provide us with some intentional as well as unintentional viral content that will be remembered whenever look back at 2020. Right from Carry Minati going viral for his infamous TikTok vs YouTube drama to Yashraj Mukhate becoming everyone's favourite with spin-offs like "Biggini Shoot" and "Tuada Sadda Kutta", we had some pretty hilarious time during the lockdown. We also went romantic after "Main Tera" edits took over social media and how can we forget the little toothless child who won our hearts with "O ma Go, Turu Lub"! Here are a few things that went viral in 2020:

CarryMinati's YouTube Vs TikTok

Soon after coronavirus confined us to our rooms for good, Youtubers and TikTokers battled. While by the end of year TikTok was banned in India, CarryMinati hate(supposedly funny) rant against TikTokers via his roast video took over social media.

Yashraj Mukhate

This year was won by Yashraj Mukhate! From turning Shehnaaz Gill's famous dialogue "Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta" from Bigg Boss 13 to an unforgettable tune to the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha spin-off social media is flooded with funny memes and jokes from Yashraj's creations. How can we forget ‘Kya Karu Main Itni Sundar Hu Toh, Kya Karu?’ viral video which Yashraj Mukhate turned into a hilarious song for Instagram reels. It also led to a music video featuring Ashnoor Kaur. Yashraj shot to fame when his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video turned into a rage on social media. He turned a scene from TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya into a viral hit. He also created one of Rakhi Sawant’s ‘Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra’ songs that you must watch!

BINOD

Binod was everywhere this year. In fact, it became one of the most tweeted memes of the year. Just one absolutely unrelated comment in one of the SlayyPoint's video and soon it gave the YouTubers major recognition. Many brands dived into the trend as well.

Ramayan, Mahabharat & Shaktiman!

Ramayan re-aired and it made the mythological show more popular than ever amid millennials than ever. Funny Ramayan memes and jokes are proof. Fans loved Lakshman's wit and sassy comebacks. Lord Lakshman was touted as India's first 'Angry Young Man' on social media. Ramayan Funny Memes and Jokes: From Ravana Vadh and Lakshman's Comebacks to Hilarious Posts about Vibhishan and Kumbhkaran, Don't Miss Any Reason To LOL Today!

‘Main Tera’ Edits

The "Main Tera" edits became everyone's favourite by the end of the year. People were making videos for their lovers, themselves, and even for their favourite celebs. The hilarious trends saw viral videos of beautiful people, usually slo-mo shots compiled together with this part of the Kalank number that goes "Main tera, Main tera" on repeat, you cannot ignore the romantic meme trend this year. ‘Main Tera’ Edits Funny Memes & Jokes Are Here to Stay! Hilarious Posts Trolling the Desi Version of ‘Play Date’ Trend Go Viral.

Did we miss something? Let us know! We're glad that we at least had so many chances to laugh and love amid testing times. Thanks to creators and people who looked up for positivity and happiness on Google, the year became a little less unbearable.

