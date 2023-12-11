Actress Vrushika Mehta, who is best known for her role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has tied the knot with her boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia in a traditional wedding. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Leap Promo: Samridhi Shukla, Shehzada Dhami Lead Fourth Generation of YRKKH With Another Love Triangle! (Watch Video).

Saurabh is a software engineer. Vrushika plays the role of Dr Riddhima Saxena in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Taking to the social media, Vrushika dropped a wedding video, in which the actress is looking mesmerising in a red lehenga, with red chooda, and gold and green kundan jewellery.

Saurabh wore a cream coloured heavily embroidered sherwani. In other post, the ‘Ishqbaaz’ fame actress shared photos from her wedding in which she is seen donning a crystal white lehenga and paired it with a green dupatta.

Check Out these Beautiful pictures shared by Vrushika of her special day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrushika Mehta (@vrushyy)

Also, Check Out this video shared by Vrushika on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrushika Mehta (@vrushyy

The photos and videos were captioned as: “With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and blessings all around, we found our home in one another's hearts. Saying 'yes' became a promise for a lifetime”, and “May the companionship with you last a lifetime, May it bring success in all endeavours.” Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai December 3, 2023 Written Update: Akshara Fights for Her Life After Getting Shot by Yuvraj’s Gun, Abhira Shattered!

The comment section was filled with love and blessings for the newlywed couple. Vrushika is known for her work in shows like Aasman Se Aage, Dil Dosti Dance, Satrangi Sasural, and music videos like Aaja Mahi Ve, and Nazar Mila.

