Marathi film 'Zombivli', the poster of which was released on Monday, is all set to hit theatres on January 26. The film is the first ever zombie film in the realm of Marathi cinema and stars Lalit Prabhakar, Vaidehi Parshurami, Amey Wagh and Trupti Khamkar. Zombivli: Trupti Khamkar to Star in First-Ever Marathi Zombie Film.

The recently released poster of the film shows five characters, all charged up to face and slash the zombies as bravery is no longer an option but a necessity for them. Commenting on the release announcement of the comedy horror, actress Trupti Khamkar said, "Due to ongoing global pandemic everything was on hold but today the makers released the poster and it gave us all a ray of sunshine." Girgit: Trupti Khamkar Has To Say THIS on Playing Mahi in MX Player and ALTBalaji's Crime-Thriller Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

She adds, "We have been waiting for this day patiently and here it is. This only makes us happy and proud. We are just one step behind to reach our audience." The film is written by Mahesh Iyer, Sainath Gabuwaad, and Yogesh Joshi and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar was earlier scheduled to release on February 4 but, the makers have decided to prepone the film's release by almost a week.

