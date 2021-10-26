Actress Trupti Khamkar is all set to play the role of Mahi in Girgit. Her role in the web show looks intriguing as she is a naive, simple girl. MX Player and ALTBalaji's upcoming crime-thriller, love web show Girgit will stream from October 27. Girgit is a seven-part series connected with dark humour which unveils some of the most unknown desires that people can own and how far they can go to achieve what they want, when in love. Recently, we at LatestLY got a chance to interact with Trupti, and must say it was a fun conversation with lots of laughs. Girgit Trailer: Nakul Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra, Ashmita Jaggi’s Upcoming Series Promises A Gripping Mystery Thriller! (Watch Video).

When asked about her role as Mahi, she said, "It's a dream come true moment for me and very close to my heart. It is very much like actual Trupti in real life she is bubbly, sweet and naive. She is very young and the series shows how the world makes her do different things." Next, when asked about why the series is titled as Girgit, does it indicate any interesting fact. She replied, "Of course it does, firstly it's a thriller and it shows everybody has different colors, nobody is black and white. Definitely, it happens to be a Girgit because it's about different emotions being played at different points of time." Girgit: Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Taniya Kalrra and Trupti Khamkar Express Excitement About Their Upcoming MX Player’s Web Show.

She further added, "There's so much to dig into the emotions, relations and how people changes color from one people to another like Girgit. How one gets fit in any situation and changes own color and I think all these are perfect for a thriller. It's a very amazing, intriguing show." Trupti shared about a fun incident during the shooting of the show with co-star Shahwar Ali. She unveiled, "This is a very close to my heart kinda memory because I always do fun, comedy on screens but this is the first time I got opportunity to do something romantic. And it's about my first scene with Shahwar Ali and he is a fantastic co-actor, so when director asked me to put my hand on his shoulder. As Ali's body is muscular, at that moment I was like wow and my eyes were wide opened, Ali laughed and replied to me Trupti I know I am hot!"

Watch The Trailer Below:

Next, when asked about her experience of sharing the screen with Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Taniya Kalrra, she revealed, "Nakul is a ball of energy, he is fantastic like a perfect atom bomb. He is someone who gives positive energy, also he is very serious and sincere about his works, which is infectious like other people get injected too. Taniya is very sweet, she has a very beautiful way of dealing with things like she will ask a lot of questions and dig into deeper, both of them were so beautiful. And, from the first day we met, we were like a family. So, it was a fantastic combination of fellow actors to make a thriller. I think I am totally spoiled by co-actors like Nakul and Taniya."

When asked about her next project, The White Tiger fame Trupti shared, "Two of my films are already been shot, there is a Marathi zombie film titled Zombivli and another Dharma film with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar which is yet to be titled." When asked about her favourite show on OTT she said, "I currently binge-watched Cartel and it was fantastic. I just loved it!" Lastly, Trupti mentioned why viewers should watch the series Girgit, "I believe it's a very different show about thrill, love, relationships and how you and I are in real life, how we take twists and turns. So its a very real show with a bit of fantasies. People surely gonna love it."

Girgit discovers the curbs of human indecency via characters who love to deceive, charm and kill when they need to achieve what they desire. Besides Trupti and Nakul Roshan Sahdev, the show also stars Taniya Kalrra, Ashmita Jaggi, Samar Vermani, Aleksandar Ilic, Shahwar Ali and Ashish Tyagi, among others and is directed by Santosh Shetty.

