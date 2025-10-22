Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, released in the theatres on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The movie directed by Aditya Sarpotdar is the latest horror comedy film from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). The movie clashed with Harshvardhan Rane’s comeback film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at the box office. Thamma has been receiving a thumbs up from the audience and opened on an impressive note at the box office. ‘Thamma’ X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror-Comedy Film Receives Thumbs Up From Audiences, Who Praise Its ‘Explosive Action, Raw Emotions and Twists’.

‘Thamma’ Box Office Collection

As per senior journalist and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release Thamma opened with an impressive box office collection of INR 25.11 crore in India. With Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat being the only other Diwali 2025 release, Thamma's release has remained largely unchallenged. Thamma felt short of the previous MHCU film Stree 2, which collected INR 35 crore on its Day 1.

Thamma has performed exceptionally well in regions like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The film has also done well in the southern regions. With a Tuesday release, the film is set to enjoy an extended weekend and potentially make INR 100 crore during the period.

‘Thamma’ Box Office Update

#Thamma enjoys a terrific opening day... ⭐️ Emerges as the third-highest opener for #MaddockFilms, after #Stree2 and #Chhaava. ⭐️ Also ranks as the second-highest opener in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe [#MHCU], after #Stree2. ⭐️ #Thamma is the biggest opener for… pic.twitter.com/HVoGD0eSqx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 22, 2025

‘Thamma’ Plot

Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal, a journalist who falls for Rashmika Mandanna's Tadaka. Initially, Alok isn’t aware that Tadaka is a Betaal (vampire) and falls in love with her. The film then pits Alok and Tadaka against Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the leader of the Betaals, who has been imprisoned for decades in a cave. ‘Thamma’: Will Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Break Ayushmann Khurrana’s Box Office Lull? Check Actor’s List of Hits and Flops Since 2020.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thamma’:

More About ‘Thamma’

In addition to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, Thamma also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The supporting cast comprises Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik, Rachit Singh and Geeta Aggarwal. The movie also has special appearances by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi with Varun Dhawan in a cameo.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Taran Adarsh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).