Founded in early 2023 by Ishita Gupta, Iygieia London aims to empower women to prioritise intimate health and hygiene. It’s reported that 43% of women feel their washing routines are causing them to have a gynae issue. Iygieia London came up with a product, formulated with dermatologists and gynaecologists, to strengthen, nourish, and protect the skin’s microbiome.

We all know Ishita Gupta is anything but ordinary and this has been proved as she just dropped the first product of her bespoke luxury wellness brand, Iygieia. The Femtech startup Iygieia London wishes to break the taboo around female intimate care. Much of the brand’s appeal lies its regal look and breakthrough innovations with buzzy science-led ingredients at affordable prices. Today saw the launch of Iygieia’s much awaited bespoke prebiotic intimate cleanser created in the Great Britain. Ishita has taken to instagram to give us an idea of a tantalising teaser of everything that's coming next from IYGIEIA London. . Consumers will also receive early access to products who are likely to be a community of like-minded skincare aficionados and behind-the-scenes content.

“It’s time to It’s time to prioritise intimate hygiene and include it into your daily routine just like brushing your teeth.

We developed a soothing solution for all your feminine self-care needs. Iygieia’s bespoke prebiotic intimate cleanser is natural, fragrant free and contains a unique prebiotic complex obtained by enzymatic synthesis from the natural sugars sucrose and maltose. It gently cleanses without disrupting your natural pH levels. Gynaecologist and dermatologist tested,” said Ishita Gupta. Embarking on international growth, the brand will now be available at all leading pharmaceutical stores in London.