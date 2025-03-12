Mumbai, March 12: A meningitis outbreak in Nigeria's Kebbi state has claimed the lives of at least 26 people, with 200 suspected cases reported since January this year. The outbreak, which began in the northwest region, continues to raise concerns as health authorities work to contain the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, five students from St Paul’s International School in Kalamassery have shown symptoms of viral meningitis. The students, aged 6 to 7 years, reported fever, irritability, headache, and vomiting. Their conditions are stable, but two of the affected children have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Aster Medcity Hospital. What Is Norovirus? Know All About Contagious Virus That Reportedly Has Passengers ‘Dropping Like Flies’ on P&O Cruise Ship.

According to hospital officials, one child has been moved to a regular room, while the other is expected to leave the ICU soon. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have sent samples for testing to confirm the cause of the illness.

What is Meningitis?

Meningitis is a potentially life-threatening condition that can be caused by viral or bacterial infections, as well as non-infectious factors like head injuries or cancer. Health experts have advised the public to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, stiff neck, and severe headache arise. ‘Mystery’ Disease in Jammu and Kashmir: 16 Die Since December 2024 After ‘Mysterious’ Illness Strikes Badhaal Village in Rajouri, Here’s What We Know So Far.

Meningitis Symptoms

Meningitis symptoms can differ between babies, children, and adults, with bacterial meningitis often causing a sudden onset of severe signs. These include neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion, or altered mental states. Individuals may also experience extreme fatigue, loss of appetite, small round spots resembling a rash, and difficulty maintaining balance and concentrating. It's crucial to recognise these symptoms early, as bacterial meningitis can progress rapidly and requires immediate medical attention.

Meningitis, which causes inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, is a serious public health threat, particularly in the hot season. These membranes, known as meninges, help protect the brain and spinal cord from injury and contain nerves, blood vessels, and cerebrospinal fluid. The condition can be caused by viral and bacterial infections, as well as non-infectious factors such as cancer or head injuries.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for most cases of viral meningitis, and the condition is usually self-limiting, meaning it resolves on its own. Most individuals with viral meningitis recover completely within 7 to 10 days without specific therapy. Preventing viral meningitis involves practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact with sick individuals and disinfecting surfaces.

