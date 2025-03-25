The latest episode of business reality show Shark Tank India features Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, and incorporates Indian Sign Language interpretation. Titled Gateway to Shark Tank India - Divyang Special, this episode now includes accessibility features for hearing-impaired viewers. Accessibility advocate Alok Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of India Signing Hands, spearheaded this initiative to promote equal opportunities for all entrepreneurs. ‘Shark Tank India’ Collaborates With Jeet Adani for ‘Divyang Special’ Episode To Encourage Entrepreneurship Among Specially-Abled Individuals (Watch Video).

The special episode showcases entrepreneurs who are specially abled or those developing solutions to empower them. Jeet Adani serves as both mentor and investor, supporting businesses focused on accessibility innovations.

Alok Kejriwal commented on the significance of the sign language interpretation: "True inclusivity goes beyond representation - it's about breaking barriers and ensuring equal access to opportunities. With Indian Sign Language interpretation on Shark Tank India's Divyang Special episode, we're creating a future where every entrepreneur's vision is seen, heard and valued."

‘Shark Tank India – Divyang Special’ Episode Promo

This groundbreaking episode provides a national platform for entrepreneurs with disabilities. The addition of sign language interpretation sets a new standard for accessibility in Indian entertainment, moving beyond token representation to create genuine inclusion where every voice matters and every dream can flourish. ‘Shark Tank India Season 4’: 19-Year-Old Himanshu Rajpurohit Impresses Judges With His Healthcare Venture Nexera, Calls Experience ‘Dream Come True’.

Gateway to Shark Tank India - Divyang Special with Indian Sign Language interpretation streams on Sony LIV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).