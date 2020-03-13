COVID-19 Scare: PM Narendra Modi's Two-Day Gujarat Visit Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Gandhinagar, March 13: The scheduled two-day Gujarat visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been postponed amid coronavirus outbreak and after first death in the country due to coronavirus.

The country witnessed the first casualty due to the deadly coronavirus on Thursday and owing to the spreading global threat, the Central government has issued an advisory to avoid mass gatherings and public gatherings for government programmes have also being cancelled.

PM Modi was expected to visit his home state on March 21 and 22. He was expected to inaugurate several development works carried out in the state.

"But owing to the current situation over COVID-19, the Prime Minister's visit has been postponed. We have just received a letter for the PMO informing that. The visit has been postponed for now and the next dates will be declared later," said Nitin Patel, the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat.