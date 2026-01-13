Bengaluru, January 13: Several parts of East Bengaluru are set to face power interruptions tomorrow, Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) announced the scheduled outages to facilitate essential maintenance work and infrastructure upgrades. According to the official notification, the disruptions are expected to last for several hours during the day, impacting residential and commercial establishments.

The maintenance work is part of BESCOM's routine quarterly preventive measures to ensure grid stability and minimise unscheduled power failures during the upcoming summer months. While most work is planned for the morning and afternoon, residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, as digital services and water supply systems in these pockets may be affected during the downtime.

Bengaluru Power Outage on January 14: Affected Areas and Localities

The power cut will primarily impact neighborhoods falling under the East Circle of the BESCOM network. Key areas scheduled for the outage include:

Indiranagar: HAL 2nd Stage, Double Road, and surrounding residential lanes.

Domlur: BDA Colony, Domlur Village, and near the EGL area.

CV Raman Nagar: Kaggadasapura, Vijnana Nagar, and parts of Nagavarapalya.

HSR Layout: Sectors 1, 2, and 3, along with parts of Agara.

Localities near Old Madras Road and certain sections of Whitefield may also experience brief intermittent fluctuations as load shifting occurs between substations.

Bengaluru Power Outage on January 14: Outage Timings

The scheduled power disruption is expected to begin at 10:00 AM and is slated to conclude by 4:00 PM.

BESCOM officials noted that while the six-hour window is standard for maintenance, power may be restored earlier if the technical work is completed ahead of schedule. However, residents are cautioned that restoration could be slightly delayed in the event of adverse weather conditions or unforeseen technical complications.

Nature of Maintenance Work

The planned shutdown is required for several critical infrastructure tasks. These include the tightening of high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) lines, tree pruning near power cables to prevent sparking, and the installation of new transformers in high-demand zones.

Additionally, engineers will be performing periodic inspections of the substations to replace aging insulators and insulators that are prone to failure. This "preventive maintenance" is aimed at reducing the frequency of long-duration power cuts caused by equipment breakdowns.

Bengaluru Power Outage: Advisory for Residents

BESCOM has requested consumers to cooperate during the maintenance period. Residents in the affected areas are advised to:

Complete high-power tasks, such as operating washing machines or water pumps, before 10:00 AM.

Ensure that backup power systems, such as UPS units or inverters, are fully charged.

Reach out to the BESCOM Helpline (1912) for real-time updates or to report specific local faults post-restoration. Regular updates regarding any changes to the schedule will be posted on the official BESCOM website and social media handles.

