Panaji, June 17: Police in Goa have arrested a Delhi native for driving a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on the popular Anjuna beach while endangering the lives of tourists and the general public.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi told IANS that the accused, Lalit Kumar Dayal, was driving a Hyundai Creta vehicle, registered in Goa, which has been seized following the incident that took place on Thursday. Satyendar Jain Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Multiple Places Linked to Delhi Health Minister, Say Sources

An FIR under sections 279, 336 IPC has been registered.

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows that the SUV was stuck in the sand and the occupants of the vehicle were trying to pull it out.

Dalvi informed that a report against the car owner Sangeeta Gavadalkar from Mapusa has been submitted to RTO.

Anjuna Police Inspector Vikram Naik is further investigating the case.

