Doordarshan, All India Radio Assume Focus on Comprehensive Weather Coverage With Rise in Summer Temperatures Across Indian Subcontinent

With summer temperatures rising, comprehensive weather coverage in news by Doordarshan and All India Radio as the national public broadcasters from across the entire territory of India has assumed focus.

While DD News carries 5-minute long weather reports in its news bulletins every day, All India Radio News bulletins carry all important weather updates throughout the day.

DD Kisan has comprehensive broadcasts dedicated to weather with 3 fresh half-an-hour Weather bulletins and 4 fresh 5-minute Weather Bulletins every day.

These Weather reports cover every small detail from every nook and corner of the country while highlighting extreme weather conditions across the country, temperatures of various places from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gilgit to Guwahati, Baltistan to Port Blair. The reports also include advisories for farmers of different regions, Dos and Don’ts for farming of seasonal crops, and discussions with agriculture experts.

Apart from the national channels, Doordarshan and All India Radio’s regional news units carry daily weather updates in their respective regional languages.

All these bulletins are also available on YouTube platforms of Doordarshan and All India Radio.

