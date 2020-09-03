New Delhi, September 3: Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescheduled the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT)-(2) 2020 to October 3 and 4, 2020. A notice on the same has been uploading on the official website of IAF.-afcat.cdac.in

The AFCAT 2020 examination was earlier supposed to be conducted from August 31, 2020. The AFCAT is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year in February and August/September, to select Class-I Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duties (Technical and Non-Technical).

AFCAT I 2020 Result was declared on March 17, 2020, just before the country declared lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus

The official notice read:- “To view/ download merit list for administration, education and meteorology branch or write to us at:- afcatcell@cdac.in, and contact us on- 020 - 25503105 / 106, Call Timings: Monday to Friday 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM & 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

For more information and latest updates regarding the exam, candidates are advised to keep an eye on IAF's official website.

