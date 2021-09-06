Guwahati, September 6: Assam Science and Technology University on Monday declared the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2021. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can download the result from the official website – astu.ac.in. Applicants are required to enter their login credentials to check the Assam CEE result 2021. The exam was conducted on August 29 in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines at various centres across the state.

The answer key was released last week. The Assam CEE was based on the syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). There were multiple-choice questions in the Assam CEE 2021. And the duration of the exam was three hours.

Here Are Steps to Download The Assam CEE 2021 Rank Card:

Visit the official website - astu.ac.in.

Click on the link "CEE 2021 Result Declared Download Rank Card" on the home page.

A new page of the ASTU's portal will be opened.

Enter your login credentials, including the application number and password.

The Assam CEE 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the rank card.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future use. Candidates who have cleared the written exam will be now be called for the counselling process. The registration process for the Assam CEE 2021 exam started in July this year.

