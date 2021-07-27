New Delhi, July 27: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for 66th Combined Mains Competitive Exam 2021. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Aspirants can visit the BPSC's website at bpsc.bih.nic.in to view and download the admit cards for the BPSC 66th Combined Mains Competitive Examination 2021. The examination will be conducted between July 29 to July 31, 2021. BPSC 64th Final Result 2021 Declared Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Know How to Check It.

The prelims for the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Examination 2020 were conducted by the commission on December 27, 2020 and the results for the same were released on the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission on February this year. The candidates who qualified the preliminary round are eligible to sit for the mains examination. Bihar BPSC 66th Prelim Exam Answer Key 2021 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Check and Download.

Here Is How To Download Admit Cards For BPSC 66th Main Examination:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link for admit card

A new web page will open

Login by entering required details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future references. Aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit card for BPSC 66th Mains Examination.

