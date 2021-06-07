Patna, June 7: The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the result of 64th Final Result 2021. The result for the Combined Competitive Examination has been uploaded on the commission's official website. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in to check and download the result. Bihar BPSC 66th Prelim Exam Answer Key 2021 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Check and Download.

According to the BPSC 64th Final Result 2021, a total of 3,611 aspirants appeared for the written examination, out of which 1,454 candidates have been selected for the service. For Bihar Administrative Services 28 people have been selected, for Bihar Police Service 40 candidates have been selected, for Bihar Finance Services and District Audit Officer, a total of 10 and four candidates have been selected respectively, among others. Click Here to Check the List of Selected Candidates in BPSC 64th Final Result 2021.

Here is How You Can Check the Result:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link that says, 'Final Results: For 64th Combined Competitive Examination'

A PDF of the result will open in a new page.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the BPSC 64th Final Result 2021 for future references. Candidates are also advise to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies or confusion in the results.

