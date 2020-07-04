The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has cancelled the CA May exams 2020, which were to be held in July. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute decided to cancel the CA exams and merge it with CA November attempt. ICAI made the announcement, late last night, after students, since past few days, have urged the Institute to cancel the July exams, considering the present situation. As per the announcement, the students who have applied for May 2020 exams will be given an option to change the group(s) of their appearance and centre of exams at the time of making a fresh application for November 2020, which also subject to conditions prevailing at the relevant time. NEET and JEE Main Exams Postponed Till September.

The Institute decided to cancel the May 2020 examinations and merge it with November 2020 attempt to ensure the interest of its students and their well-being. The official notification regarding the cancellation of July 2020 exam reads, “On a review of above developments and in order to ensure the interest of its students and their well-being, the Institute has decided to cancel May 2020 Examinations and merge the May 2020 attempt with November 2020 Examinations, with due carryover of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions. The students who have made application for May 2020 Examinations will have an option to change the group(s) of their appearance and centre of Examinations at the time of making a fresh application for November 2020 Examinations, which, subject to conditions prevailing at relevant time, will start from 1st November 2020. It is again clarified that in this schema, the students will be free to exercise the options afresh for the groups that they intend to appear in the November 2020 examinations.”

Students can read the full notification by visiting the official website of ICAI, icai.org. For more queries, the students can also send an email at may2020exam@icai.in. Students Trend #CAExams After ICAI Cancels CA May 2020 Exams and Merge It With November Attempt.

Read ICAI Full Notification Here:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR MAY 2020 EXAMINATIONS For more details please visithttps://t.co/y9gAcm7L1o For any queries pls email at may2020exam@icai.in.@atulguptagst @JambusariaNihar pic.twitter.com/EcFr01CNUO — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 3, 2020

The decision was welcomed by students, as they were quick to trend #CAExams on Twitter. Earlier, ICAI provided an ‘opt-out’ option for CA May 2020 exams. A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court regarding the same. However, because of the rising number of cases of coronavirus in the country, the Institute decided to cancel the May 2020 exams, issuing a fresh notification. The Institute has also extended the last date for registration of CA Foundation exam 2020, from June 30 to August 31, 2020.

