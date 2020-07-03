In light of the recent pandemic, the HRD Ministry announced the decision to postpone the JEE Main and NEET 2020 examinations until the month of September. The competitive exams for engineering and medical will now be held two months later. Students of different streams for long have been demanding the complete cancellation of the examinations. Now the postponement comes as a respite to many, especially the backbenchers. And this happiness is expressed with funny memes and jokes online. These funny memes describing backbenchers emotions will surely not be enjoyed by the topper students. Cancel Exams: Students Demand Postponement of JEE Main, NEET, CA and CS Exams, Trend #Cancel_CA_CS_exams and #HealthOverExams on Twitter.

A panel of the HRD ministry was set up to check the feasibility of conducting the examinations in July. But given that there's a lockdown imposed again with the rise in cases of coronavirus, a decision has been taken to postpone the exams by at least two months. The new dates of these exams have also been released. The JEE exams will be held between September 1 to 6 and NEET examination will be held on September 13. As it provides temporary respite, students took to making memes using the latest meme formats.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on JEE and NEET Exams:

Aspirants of Exams

No Tension

Toppers Are Not Happy

Students to Govt

Toppers Vs Backbenchers

#JEE and #NEET postponed Toppers : Aur 2 mahine mil gaye 😁 aur padhunga Backbenchers :- pic.twitter.com/8w5cjG8Zb6 — AWM_KAR 🇮🇳 (@Kal_se_padhunga) July 3, 2020

Backbenchers Have Faith

Yesterday, Twitter was abuzz with regards to the cancellation of CA exams, at least that is what the students are hoping for. The final decision has not been made yet, but students have been time and again holding Twitter campaigns demanding cancellations of exams citing health over exams. Parents have also demanded the same given the situation of COVID-19 in the country. At least, the aspirants of JEE and NEET have some respite for two months.

