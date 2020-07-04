After a long wait and many online campaigns on Twitter, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has finally cancelled all the CA exams which were supposed to hold this month. The body which regulates the CA exams in the country has decided to cancel the May 2020 examinations which were initially postponed and rescheduled to be held in July. But there is a catch! The ICAI CA May 2020 exams have now been merged with November attempt. As the announcement was made, CA aspirants across the nation began celebrating the move with, of course, memes and jokes. #ExamsCancelled and #CAExams are running as top trends on Twitter, and the reactions are hilarious AF. In case, you haven’t noticed, we bring you the best #ExamsCancelled funny memes and jokes to begin your day with laughter. CA Exams 2020 Funny Memes And Jokes Take Over Twitter as ICAI Hints at Cancelling Chartered Accountancy July-August Exams.

ICAI initially provided an 'opt-out' option for July 2020 exams, which did not really impressed the students. The reason for cancelling the CA exams was because of the pandemic. Several students and their concerned parents have been requesting the institute to cancel the exams fearing the increase in coronavirus spread. The May 2020 exams were cancelled and later postponed to hold in July. However, the present situation is worrisome, and ICAI in the interest of its students and well-being has decided to cancel the CA exams and merge May 2020 attempt with November CA examinations 2020. The institute made the announcement, late last night, July 3, 2020.

Here's the Announcement on CA Exams Cancellation

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR MAY 2020 EXAMINATIONS For more details please visithttps://t.co/y9gAcm7L1o For any queries pls email at may2020exam@icai.in.@atulguptagst @JambusariaNihar pic.twitter.com/EcFr01CNUO — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) July 3, 2020

Great news, right? Well obviously for students, who are now trending #ExamsCancelled and #CAExams on Twitter, cheering ICAI’s move with funny memes and jokes.

#ExamsCancelled Funny Memes Take Over Twitter

LOL

#caexams has been cancelled That one student : pic.twitter.com/S01rxlvZSg — Sagar verma (@sagarverma8706) July 3, 2020

Yes for Now

#caexams stands cancelled! But they have to prepare for November 20#examscancelled pic.twitter.com/GLwnoEloDc — Pragya Tiwari (@PragyaT99572650) July 3, 2020

Inner Peace!!

#examscancelled All exams are going to cancelled. Meanwhile students: pic.twitter.com/qNP6ZBgsFW — Prakash Tiwαri ⚕️ (@desperate_medic) July 3, 2020

'Itni Khushi' Moment

Meanwhile, University Students

University students while waiting for cancel the exam#examscancelled pic.twitter.com/VlYxg3XDWi — Subh🌷 (@Rajput58690) July 4, 2020

Hahahaha

Cancel

Whenever teacher says Kal aap logo ka exam hai #examscancelled Le backbenchers-: pic.twitter.com/OD7trVyzRh — Mohit Kumar Yadav (@MohitKu87065833) July 4, 2020

Backbenchers Who Never Studied

When #examscancelled is trending in every week . Le backbencher nibba who never prepared for the exam after lockdown pic.twitter.com/PzoUSjp5lq — Astitwa Mohanta (@The_bekar_manus) July 4, 2020

As per ICAI with Unlock 1, the severity of COVID-19 was expected to subside from later part of June 2020, but has instead become more severe. Therefore, a review of its decision was necessary. Meanwhile, NTA has also postponed the JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and NEET 2020 exams till September, 2020, considering the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

