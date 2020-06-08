CA Exams 2020 Update: ICAI Postpones Reopening of Correction Window For Changing Exam Centres

Representational Image (Photo Credit: unsplash.com)

New Delhi, June 8: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday postponed the reopening of the correction window for the candidates who wanted to change examination centre for CA exam 2020 which is going to be held in July. The ICAI said that the correction window would be opened with fresh guidelines. CA Exams 2020: ‘Postpone Examinations Till November’, Demand ICAI Students As They Launch Twitter Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the ICAI, the decision was taken to postpone the correction as the lockdown position will become clear in the next couple of days and then students can make up their mind and apply for the centre change accordingly. Candidates should visit the official website of the ICAI at www.icai.org/ for latest updates. Earlier, the ICAI had announced the opening of the correction window for the change of exam centre. ICAI to Start Live Classes for CA Intermediate and Final Exam 2020 Candidates at icai.org, Here’s How to Attend the Session Online.

An official notification reads. “The Institute had announced reopening of the correction window for seeking a change of centre between 7th June 2020 to 9th June 2020 vide announcement dated 29th May 2020. As the lockdown position will become clear in the next couple of days, it has been decided that this window be opened after the fresh guidelines are received so that the students can make up their mind and apply for the centre change accordingly.”

The CA exams are slated to take place from July 29 to August 16. Initially, the exams were scheduled to take place May 2 to 18 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Free live revision classes for intermediate and final level students have also been started by the ICAI from April 22.