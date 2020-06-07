CA Exams 2020: ‘Postpone Examinations Till November’, Demand ICAI Students As They Launch Twitter Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The pandemic has increased the worry of students across the nation. While many state board exams have been cancelled in view of the concern around students’ health, there are institutions which plan to continue with their examination schedule. This has left candidates to worry about the risk of contracting the deadly virus, which is increasing rapidly in the country. ‘Postpone CA Exams Till November’ is currently running as one of the top trends on Twitter with students seeking the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to cancel all the upcoming exams. The viral hashtag, #postpone_CA_exam_till_nov witness students across the nation, worried about contracting COVID-19, if they are made to attend the examination. Promote All College Students Funny Memes and Jokes Surface on Twitter as College-Goers Want Their Final Exams to Be Cancelled in View of Coronavirus Outbreak!

Earlier the ICAI has postponed the CA June 2020 examinations due to the increasing outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown situations. The institute at the time stated that all CA exams—CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final would commence from July 29, 2020. Again, the online correction window seeking a change in exam centre for appearing in the upcoming exams were also postponed. It is expected that the widow will be opened after fresh guidelines are received so that students can apply for the centre change accordingly.

But with the viral hashtag, #postpone_CA_exam_till_nov, it seems all candidates want at the moment to cancel all their exams scheduled till November, 2020. With the help of various tweets, students expressed their concern as to why they want their exams to be cancelled amid the pandemic.

Dear ICAI, Students are stakeholders of any institute and their safety should be of utmost importance for the Institute. Kindly understand and support your students all we need us your support and guidance.#postpone_CA_exam_till_nov @atulguptagst @CaDurgeshkabra — Anushka Sharma (@nush_kah) June 7, 2020

Extraordinary situations requires some extraordinary decisions. Dear president sir @atulguptagst dear @kdhiraj123 ji,this is is right time to#postpone_CA_exam_till_nov — CA Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) June 7, 2020

#postpone_CA_exam_till_nov Instead of putting pressure on students to study in this situation let everybody take a little sigh of relief. Let students spend time on taking care of their health and familys. We all know going out and giving exam in such pressure might not reap — Wittytalks (@Wittyshitytalks) June 7, 2020

Respond ! cancel exam. When student don't want , then what matters to you @theicai ? We never asked for cancellation. Tough time require tough decision.Everyone lost their earnings .Does it matter to @theicaibos ?#postpone_CA_exam_till_nov#IcaiRespondNow #ICAI — Muhazahmed (@muhazahmed) June 7, 2020

#postpone_CA_exam_till_nov Dear ICAI we are not afraid of question papers nor result card but but we do afraid of the ongoing pandemic and conduct of exams during the swift spread is devastating..please do consider the gravity of the situation and clarify accordingly. — Sandeep kumar (@sandreeip) June 7, 2020

Recently, the Maharashtra government cancelled all the state university level exams amid the pandemic. All students, including the final year candidates, will be graded depending on their performance throughout their graduation and masters’ year. Promote all college students as well trended on social media, with all the state university students, urging the government to hear their plea and cancel their examinations. ICAI has not yet commented on the students’ demand for cancelling CA exams.