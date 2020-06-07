CA Exams 2020: ‘Postpone Examinations Till November’, Demand ICAI Students As They Launch Twitter Campaign Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The pandemic has increased the worry of students across the nation. While many state board exams have been cancelled in view of the concern around students’ health, there are institutions which plan to continue with their examination schedule. This has left candidates to worry about the risk of contracting the deadly virus, which is increasing rapidly in the country. ‘Postpone CA Exams Till November’ is currently running as one of the top trends on Twitter with students seeking the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to cancel all the upcoming exams. The viral hashtag, #postpone_CA_exam_till_nov witness students across the nation, worried about contracting COVID-19, if they are made to attend the examination. Promote All College Students Funny Memes and Jokes Surface on Twitter as College-Goers Want Their Final Exams to Be Cancelled in View of Coronavirus Outbreak!

Earlier the ICAI has postponed the CA June 2020 examinations due to the increasing outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown situations. The institute at the time stated that all CA exams—CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final would commence from July 29, 2020. Again, the online correction window seeking a change in exam centre for appearing in the upcoming exams were also postponed. It is expected that the widow will be opened after fresh guidelines are received so that students can apply for the centre change accordingly.

But with the viral hashtag, #postpone_CA_exam_till_nov, it seems all candidates want at the moment to cancel all their exams scheduled till November, 2020. With the help of various tweets, students expressed their concern as to why they want their exams to be cancelled amid the pandemic.

Recently, the Maharashtra government cancelled all the state university level exams amid the pandemic. All students, including the final year candidates, will be graded depending on their performance throughout their graduation and masters’ year. Promote all college students as well trended on social media, with all the state university students, urging the government to hear their plea and cancel their examinations. ICAI has not yet commented on the students’ demand for cancelling CA exams.