ICAI to Start Live Classes for CA Intermediate and Final Exam 2020 Candidates at icai.org, Here’s How to Attend the Session Online

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to start online classes for CA Intermediate and CA Final 2020 candidates. According to the official notification released by the Institute, ICAI will begin the online classes from tomorrow, April 22, 2020 at the official website; icai.org. ICAI will conduct Live Virtual Classes and Live Revision Classes for CA Intermediate and CA Final Year candidates. It is to be noted here that the sessions would be free of cost. The classes can be accessed from any devices, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, etc. In this article, we will provide with more details on the ICAI CA Online Classes so that you can prepare for the upcoming examinations at ease. Telangana TSBIE Launches Free Online Coaching for EAMCET, NEET and JEE Amid Lockdown.

“We are happy to announce that the Institute is starting these classes from April 22, 2020 for the benefit of Intermediate and Final level students .These will be free and available to all students. The classes are being offered directly to the students on their mobile phones, laptops, etc,” reads the official release.

How to Attend ICAI CA Live Online Classes?

Visit the official website of ICAI; icai.org .

. The candidates can find the latest notification at the website itself.

To attend the ICAI CA Live Online Classes, the students would need to click on the link given in the schedule.

The schedule of the classes is given with the links attached.

Virtual Revision Classes: Everything to Know

Free registration to all students of Intermediate and Final.

Preparation for upcoming June, 2020 examinations.

Intensive live classes- Cover all essential topics in 2-5 days per subject.

Timings: 7 to 10 am in the morning and 7 to 9 pm in the evening.

Delivered on your laptop/desktop/smartphone

Expert faculty members with rich experience are being engaged to deliver major topics in each subject.

Motivational sessions by renowned personalities.

Special Sessions by renowned personalities.

Interactive classes with facility to raise questions and responses during the classes. Students may ask question and answers in live sessions using raise question/chat option/click on the link.

Notes for the respective classes and practice questions will also be shared by the respective faculty.

The ICAI had earlier postponed the CA May session 2020 exams to June in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. By arranging for free revision and virtual classes, the Institute is surely meeting the needs of its candidates to perform the best during the exam.