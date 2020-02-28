CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 for February 28, 29 Postponed in North East Delhi, New Examination Dates to Be Announced Soon at cbse.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released another notice postponing class 10 and class 12 board exams which were to be held today, February 28 and tomorrow, February 29, 2020. The examinations have been cancelled in the North East district in Delhi due to the prevailing situation. As per the official circular, all CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020 for February 28 and February 29 has been postponed and will be held to later dates, after some relief in the Delhi’s northeast region. It is important to note here that the examinations in the rest of Delhi will be conducted as scheduled. The fresh scheduled for the violence-hit areas would be announced soon at the official website; cbse.nic.in. Read the full notice HERE.

CBSE has taken the decision to postpone the examinations in response to the request filed by Delhi Government’s Education Department following the sensitive law and order situation that prevails in North East Deli. Violence erupted in the region over the contentious citizenship law. As per the official notification, the CBSE has cancelled class 10 board exam 2020 at 83 centres while class 12 exam has been postponed at 23 centres located in North East and East Delhi region. The complete list of subjects, dates and list of exam centre where CBSE postponed has been notified by the board on its official website, and Twitter handle. CBSE to Conduct Fresh Exams For Students Who Missed Test Due to Delhi Violence.

CBSE Exams Postponed!

Amid fear and confusion as to when the board will conduct re-test, CBSE also released another notice reassuring about students to re-appear in the board exams. In its earlier notice, CBSE has asked students to get in touch with the respective schools and submit an application to participate in the re-test. The new examination dates for papers that students missed between February 23 and February 27, 2020, will also be announced in the coming days.