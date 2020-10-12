Delhi, October 12: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class X Compartment results on Monday. The pass percentage was at 56.55 percent as 82,903 students passed the exam, out of the total 1,46,604 students, who appeared for the examination.

Students who appeared for the exams can check the results by logging into the official website- cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Declared.

The board conducted the Class 10 compartment exam on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how to check results:

Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link which says- CBSE class 10 compartmental result 2020

Put in your credentials and login

The result will be displayed on the screen

On July 15, CBSE declared the Class 10 board annual exam results. A total of 91.46 percent of students passed the examination. This year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31, while the pass percentage for boys was 90.14 percent.

