Raipur, May 31: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 12 Board Examination for the academic year 2020-21 on its official website. Students appearing for the exams can visit the official website of the board at cgbse.nic.in to check and download the hall ticket. CGBSE has also released the admit cards for vocational courses. Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Scores Online and Download Exam Result at cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board examination for class 12 this year will be conducted from June 1 to June 5. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the students are allowed to write the examination from their home after taking question paper along with the answer booklet from their designated exam centre. The students have to submit the same within five days. Click here for the Direct Link to Download the CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How to Download the CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh board at cgbse.nic.in

On the home page click on link for Admit Card for Class 12 Examination 2021

A new web page will open

Enter your details- Roll Number or Name and Father's Name along with sum of given number

Click on Get Details

Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

Students are advised to download the admit card of the Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 examination for the academic year 2020-21 and take a print out of the same for future reference. In case of any discrepancies students are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

