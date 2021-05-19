Raipur, May 19: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CG Board 10th Result 2021 for Secondary Exams today, i.e. on May 19, 2021. The scores of the Class 10 results are made available online for students on the official website of CGBSE- i.e. cgbse.nic.in. Students can visit the official website and check their scores online. The CG Board 10th Result 2021 were declared by the state education department via video conference. Once the result was declared by the Board, a direct link to the CGBSE 10th Class Result 2021 has been made available to the students to check the results online. Click Here for the Direct Link to Check Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Results Online.

Due to the raging second wave of COVID-19, the class 10th board exams were deferred in Chhattisgarh and a new evaluation criterion was introduced. Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India, the Chhattisgarh government had earlier promoted all students, except for those in Class 10 and 12, without exams. Class 12 final exams had been postponed.

CGBSE 10th Results 2021 Declared; Here How to Check Results Online:

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)- cgbse.nic.in On the website, click on the link that says ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2021’ The student will be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your exam roll number and other details as required Students should verify the details and then click on submit. Your CGBSE Board 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. You can download the CGBSE 10th Result 2021 scorecard and take a printout for future reference

In Chhattisgarh, around 4.61 lakh students had appeared for class 10 exams this year. As per the new evaluation policy of the state, regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 will be given the minimum marks required for passing.

