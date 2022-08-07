Mumbai, August 7: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result tomorrow, August 8. The Odisha Board Class 12th Arts Result results will be announced by the state government at around 4 pm.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12th board examination can check their results on the official website of the board. Once declared, the Odisha Class 12th Arts Result will be available on the official site of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in. CUET UG 2022: NTA Releases CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Revised Exam Dates; Check Details Here.

Alternatively, students can also check Class 12th Arts Result at orissaresults.nic.in. In order to check the results, students must keep their board exam roll number and registration number handy. This year, the Odisha Class 12 board exams were conducted from April 28 to May 31.

According to officials, over 3 lakh students from across the state appeared for the Class 12 board exams with the majority of them being in the Arts stream.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result:

Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Class 12 Arts" result link

Enter your login details

Your Class 12 Arts result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

It must be noted that the CHSE Odisha Board declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on July 27. A total of 78,077 students appeared in the Science stream while 24,136 students appeared for the Commerce stream exams.

The pass percent of Class 12 commerce students was 89.2 percent while the Class 12 science students secured a pass percentage of 94.12 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).