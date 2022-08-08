Mumbai, August 8: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha declared the Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result today, August 8. The Odisha Board Class 12th Arts Result results were announced at around 4 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the Class 12th board examination can check their results on the official website of the board at chseodisha.nic.in. JEE Advanced 2022: Registration Process for Entrance Exam To Start Today at 4 PM, Apply on jeeadv.ac.in.

Alternatively, students can also check their Class 12th Arts Result on orissaresults.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their board exam roll number and registration number handy in order to check their Odisha Class 12th Arts Result.

This year, over 3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams with the majority of them being Arts stream students. The Odisha Class 12 board exams were held from April 28 to May 31.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result: Steps to check

Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on the "Class 12 Arts" result link

Log in with your details

Your Class 12 Arts result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

On July 27, the CHSE Odisha Board declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results. A total of 78,077 students appeared in the Science stream while 24,136 students appeared for the Commerce stream exams. The Class 12 commerce stream pass percentage was 89.2 percent while the Class 12 science stream students secured a pass percentage of 94.12 percent.

